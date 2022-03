Streama Polen - Sverige: Se live stream & TV (VM Playoff)

GustafRauer

Skribent inom Fotboll

Gustaf Rauer is an old Sportal veteran, who wrote on the site already between 2013 and 2015. After a few years of absence, he was back in the autumn of 2018, and became a welcome new addition. Gustaf has a broad area of ​​knowledge and follows more or less all football. He has previously written for Norra Skåne and Fotbolliblekinge. In addition to writing for Sportal, Gustaf Rauer studies journalism at Lund University. He is also a big Football Manager enthusiast.